Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

