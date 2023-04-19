Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

ELS opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,283,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,194 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.