Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

ELS opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,283,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,194 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

