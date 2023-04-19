Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
