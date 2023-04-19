ESL Trust Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 697,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,242. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

