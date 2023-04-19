Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 14.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.86. 1,321,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94. The company has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

