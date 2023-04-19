Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Tops $206.10 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $206.10 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $20.57 or 0.00070366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,233.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00324191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00539787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00435224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,534,010 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.