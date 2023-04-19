Ethereum (ETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.18 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $235.22 billion and approximately $13.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,970.94 or 0.06757984 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00065722 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00041023 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020113 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00021316 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007482 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002922 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 119,344,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
