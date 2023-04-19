Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in March

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,888.0 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of CUYTF remained flat at $26.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.