Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in March

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,888.0 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
Shares of CUYTF remained flat at $26.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
