Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Etsy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,475,781. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

