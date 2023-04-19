Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,794,925 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £11.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.19.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Europa Oil & Gas

In related news, insider Will Holland acquired 1,079,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,796 ($13,359.73). 13.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby; the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.