Eva Renee Barnett Sells 3,423 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 675,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $22,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.