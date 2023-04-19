EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Stock Price Down 55.1%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) shares were down 55.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

EVCI Career Colleges Trading Up 122.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

Further Reading

