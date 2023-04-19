Everdome 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $22.04 million and $1.72 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

