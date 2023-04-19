Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.39

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 5680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Evotec Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

