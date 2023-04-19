Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Up 4.3%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.45 and last traded at $68.24. Approximately 1,059,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,356,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

