F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.
F.N.B. Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 3,069,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,810,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,566,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,592,000 after buying an additional 222,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
