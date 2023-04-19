Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Lifted by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after buying an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 190.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $23,793,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,660,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $697.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $685.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.66. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $711.84.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

