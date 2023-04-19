Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,821. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

About Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DUO Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

