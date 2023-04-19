Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,868,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of LW opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

