Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $584.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.