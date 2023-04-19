Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ES opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

