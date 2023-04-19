Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,117 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Garmin by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 13,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

