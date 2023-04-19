Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,046,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

