Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT remained flat at $97.98 during trading on Wednesday. 399,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,307. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.