Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raises Dividend to $1.99 Per Share

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.9876 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ferrari has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $286.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.96.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

