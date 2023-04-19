Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $318.99 million and $104.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00067251 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00040718 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021862 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007497 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002957 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001285 BTC.
About Fetch.ai
Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.
