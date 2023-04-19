Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 10.68 Per Share

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,277 ($15.80) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,875 ($23.20). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,077.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6,033.33, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.87) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.37) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.85) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,121.88 ($13.88).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

