Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,544,000 after buying an additional 156,301 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 185,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after buying an additional 92,582 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RE opened at $369.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.