First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $709,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $153,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. 1,588,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

