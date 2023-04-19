First Business Financial Services Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.4 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,956. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.