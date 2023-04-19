First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,003 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 249,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 6,229,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,313,385. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

