First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 39,180 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,180 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $9.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.13. 824,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.72. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $302.23. The company has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

