First Business Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.9% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.48. 590,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

