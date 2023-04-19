First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperfrom Under Weight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %
FCR opened at C$20.86 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79.
