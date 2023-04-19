First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 835,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 542,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $371.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

