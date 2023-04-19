First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, April 20th.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,406,000 after purchasing an additional 84,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,414,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 124,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

