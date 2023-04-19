First National Trust Co Buys 406 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $318.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

