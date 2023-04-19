First National Trust Co Has $2.79 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

NYSE GIS opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

