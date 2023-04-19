First National Trust Co Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

