First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $150.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

