First National Trust Co Invests $2.28 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $80,045,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,940,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $246,582,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $19,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

META stock opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.46 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. The stock has a market cap of $564.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

