First National Trust Co Sells 677 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.20 and its 200-day moving average is $208.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

