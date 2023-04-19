First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $209.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.06.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

