First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.86. Approximately 30,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 52,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
