First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.86. Approximately 30,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 52,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

