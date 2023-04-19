First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 109,756 shares in the last quarter.

GRID traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $98.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

