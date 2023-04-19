First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.67 and last traded at $44.85. 11,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 40,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 86.2% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

