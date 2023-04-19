First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.67 and last traded at $44.85. 11,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 40,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
