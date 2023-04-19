First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $16.50 on Friday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First United’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
