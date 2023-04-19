First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $16.50 on Friday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Get First United alerts:

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First United’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

First United Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First United by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.