Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,926 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,917,000 after buying an additional 653,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,407. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.