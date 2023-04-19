Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,052 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fiserv worth $56,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 36.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of FISV opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

