Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
