Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

